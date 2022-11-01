Betty Walker Gray

Betty Jean Walker Gray, 88, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Lila Doyle Skilled Nursing Center in Seneca, S.C., with family by her side.
Betty was born in Atlanta on Feb. 20, 1934, the daughter of Rogers Raymond Walker and Mary Gladys Kemp Walker. She lived in Atlanta until 1942 when her family moved to the Walker Farm in Carroll County. Betty graduated as Valedictorian from Carrollton High School in 1950, and received the same honor when she graduated from West Georgia College in Carrollton in 1952. She received her undergraduate degree from UNC at Chapel Hill in 1954.
Following graduation from UNC-CH, Betty married Jesse Scott Gray in July of 1954 and moved to Sacramento, CA, and then to Spokane, WA before returning to Atlanta where her husband completed his engineering degree at Georgia Tech in 1959. Betty spent the next 20 years in the Carolinas, raising her four children (and serving as a Bridal Consultant at Belk’s), before returning to Georgia in 1980. After Betty’s marriage ended in 1983, she earned a Master’s of Education degree (Community Counseling) from Georgia State University in Atlanta.
Among Betty’s many God-given gifts and talents, her ability to teach was one of the best. She put this talent to use as the Preschool Director at St. Andrews United Methodist in Charlotte, N.C. and then as Owner and Directress of the Montessori School of the Foothills in Central, S.C. Later, she taught at Carroll Tech in Carrollton, helping employees at Southwire Inc. learn valuable skills and earn their GED certificate.
Betty’s strong belief in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and her surrender to His will for her life, was witnessed by each person fortunate enough to know her. She actively participated in each church fellowship where she lived, serving in a variety of roles which included teaching, prayer, sending cards, welcoming and counseling. Countless friends have seen Betty’s Christian faith and Godly wisdom in action which resulted in others coming to Christ, and growing in their faith. Following Betty’s retirement in 2002, she moved to Covington, where she lived for 14 years. She then moved to South Carolina in 2017 where she lived for the remainder of her life.
She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Cheryl Jeanette Gray Thomas (Robert), Ann Marie Gray Bishop (Mark), Douglas Scott Gray (Rhonda) and Alan Walker Gray (Kelly). In addition, Betty (grandmother) is survived by Brittany Langston (Chad), David Bishop (Caryn), Caroline Gray, Frances Gray, Charlotte Gray, Madison Gray, Megan Dunning (Colebraie), Makenna Kurt (Trystan), Marlee Gray, Brandy Thomas; and three great-grandchildren, Carter Bishop, Dawson Bishop and Lorelei Dunning. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Ruth Walker Chambers.
Betty was predeceased by her parents; her brothers, Grady “Cecil” Walker and Maurice “Ray” Walker; and her granddaughter, Lynn Thomas.
Visitation will be held at Sandifer Funeral Home in Westminster, S.C. on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, from 1:30-2:45 p.m., followed by a celebration of life in the Sandifer Chapel at the same location at 3 p.m.
A graveside service will be held the following day on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at 12 p.m. in Carrollton at Carroll Memory Gardens.
The family is grateful for the many caregivers and friends who enriched Betty’s life during her later years. The family is especially grateful for the care that Betty received at Lila Doyle, including the team at Prisma Health Hospice of the Foothills.
Donations may be made in Betty’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3223 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia, S.C. 29169; or the charity of your choice.
Sandifer Funeral Home is assisting the Gray family.
