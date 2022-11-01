Betty Walker Gray

Betty Jean Walker Gray, 88, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Lila Doyle Skilled Nursing Center in Seneca, S.C., with family by her side.

Betty was born in Atlanta on Feb. 20, 1934, the daughter of Rogers Raymond Walker and Mary Gladys Kemp Walker. She lived in Atlanta until 1942 when her family moved to the Walker Farm in Carroll County. Betty graduated as Valedictorian from Carrollton High School in 1950, and received the same honor when she graduated from West Georgia College in Carrollton in 1952. She received her undergraduate degree from UNC at Chapel Hill in 1954.

