Betty Waggoner

Betty Joan “Betty Boop” Waggoner, 91, of Villa Rica, passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 15, 1929, in Kansas, daughter to the late Lloyd Waldron and the late Josephine Waldron. She received her high school diploma when she was in her 30s as she worked as a bus driver all while raising a family. She drove a bus for more than 25 years with several companies and was actually the first woman school bus driver in Colorado.
She loved to travel and did much traveling with her husband and children as he worked in the oil fields. She loved the outdoors, fishing, enjoyed listening to music. Her talents included woodworking and painting which she loved to do often.
She was Baptist by faith and attended Consolation Baptist Church. She had a servant’s heart and was always doing for others. She loved the character Betty Boop so much that she inherited the nick name Betty Boop. She will be missed by all who have met and known her.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, of 56 years, James Alfred Waggoner; daughter, Jeannie Bates; sisters, Cheryl, Bonnie Kern, Janice Pierce, and Pam Waldron; brothers, Donald Waldron, and Gary Waldron.
She leaves behind her daughter, Vickie Preston, of Whitesburg; son, Sonny Waggoner, of Greely, Colorado; nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, six great, great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be conducted on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Consolation Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Powers officiating. Betty will be placed in the church at 1 p.m. to lie in state until 2 p.m.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
