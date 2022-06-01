Betty Wade

Betty Jane Wade, 91, of Carrollton, passed away on May 29, 2022.
She was born on Nov. 1, 1930, in Carroll County, Georgia, daughter of the late Odus Duffey and Grace Fields Duffey.
Betty retired from Lawler Hosiery Mill in 1995.
During her retirement, she became an avid walker, bird watcher and squirrel shooter. Betty was known as “maw-maw” to many and that was by far her favorite title.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Buck Wade; grandson, Jimmy Harmon; daughter-in-law, Branda Wade; and brother & sister-in-law, Forrest & Simone Duffey.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter, Sally McLeroy; son & daughter-in-law, Rodney & Kim Wade; sister, Peggy Reese; brother & sister-in-law, Larry & Kay Duffey; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 12 great, great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews and bonus grandchildren.
Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with the following gentleman serving as pallbearers: Eric Williams, Eric Phillips, Jamie Puckett, Jody Puckett, Kevin Danburg, and Robert Shellabarger.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.