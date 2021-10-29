BETTY SCHNAKE

Betty L. Schnake, age 93, passed away at Brookside Senior Living Community, Carrollton, Ga. on October 28, 2021.
She was born on September 26, 1928 in Centralia, Ill., the youngest of eight children to Henry and Edith (Hamburg) Spears.
She married Melvin Schnake and he preceded her in death in 2016. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. After marriage, she and her husband lived in Champaign, Ill., Springfield, Ill., Danville, Ill., Pana, Ill. and Evansville, Ind. They returned to Pana, Ill. for 18 wonderful retirement years before moving to Carrollton, Ga. in 2009 to be near their daughter, Nancy. Her happiest memories were of playing golf with friends and her greatest achievements included raising her loving family and scoring two holes in one in golf.
She was a faithful member of Carrollton First United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Schnake is survived by a son, Mark Schnake (Shar) of Mexico, Mo., and a daughter, Nancy Tunnell, of Carrollton, Ga.; grandchildren, Jason Schnake (Allison) of Naperville, IL, Wesley Neece (Rebecca) of Sandy Springs, Ga., Katie Neece Louviere (David), of Dunwoody, Ga.; great grandchildren, Tylee Schnake, Kaiden Schnake, Maddox Schnake, Kellen Schnake, Maxwell Schnake, Annaliese Schnake, Rowan Neece, Carlson Neece, William Louviere and Eloise Louviere and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, husband and seven siblings, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Patrick Schnake, and son-in-law Jack Tunnell.
Thank you to Heaven Sent Helpers, her faithful and loving sitters, the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living and Traditions Hospice Care.
In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated and her remains, along with her husband’s remains, will be buried at the Zion Evangelica Church of Christ Cemetery in Hoyleton, Ill. A graveside service will be held at a future date.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice or Carrollton First United Methodist Church, 206 Newnan Street, Carrollton, GA 30117.
Messages of condolence may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, GA has charge of arrangements.
