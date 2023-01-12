Betty Rogers Stanford of Bremen, passed away at her home on January 11, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born July 12, 1946 in Knoxville, Tennessee, daughter of the late Thomas Edsel Rogers, Jr. and Clyde Emma Rogers. She retired from Bremen Police Department and was a member of First Christian Church of Carrollton. She is preceded in death by sisters, Judy Durand and Patricia Stanford
She is survived by her husband of fifty-nine years, Jerry Stanford; her children Lynn and Garbo Thompson of Hiram and John and Susan Stanford of Bremen; grandchildren, Erica Bowers, Emily and Andy McKee all of Atlanta, Cy and Nicole Thompson, Matthew Trusty, Isaiah Trusty and Jalynn Allen, all of Bremen; and two great grandchildren Wells Stanford McKee and Arlo Thompson.
