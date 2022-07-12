Betty Reese deVane, 91, died on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
She was the daughter of Tanner Hospital’s first President and Chief of Staff Dr. Davis S. and Kathryn Reese. After graduating salutatorian from Carrollton High School, she attended Shorter College in Rome for a year, before graduating with a BA in American History from UNC – Chapel Hill. There she was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority. She later earned a Masters in Library Science from Emory University. By both calling and profession, she was a consummate teacher and librarian.
In addition, she had been an active member serving in multiple offices of the Genealogical Society, DAR, UDC, Colonial Swedes and a founding officer of the local Colonial Dames Chapter. Many knew her from her decades of long service as a poll worker for elections.
A lifelong member of First Baptist Church, she served as Church Librarian, Sunday School teacher, Kitchen Team leader and Bereavement Team member. She was a passionate reader, expert sewer and needle pointer, ideal army wife, and the very best mom and friend.
She was preceded in death by Col (Ret) William L. deVane, daughter, Kimberly deVane; and brother, Davis R. Reese.
She is survived by her son, Mark (Annie) deVane; daughter, Kathryn (Richard) Stogner; four grandchildren, Joshua (Courtney) Thomas, Davis (Kim) deVane, Lauren deVane, Lesley (Richard) Carter; as well as six great-grandchildren.
A private family only graveside service will be held at Carrollton City Cemetery with the Rev. Henry Tyson officiating
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, housekeeping, dietary, and greeters of Tanner Hospital particularly Dr. Kevin Webster, Dr. Joanne Gaw and RN Latrice Russell.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.