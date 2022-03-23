Betty Phillips

Betty Jane Eaves Phillips, 88, passed away at her residence in Carrollton, on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Betty was born on Aug. 17, 1933, in Tallapoosa. She was the youngest of five children to William Felton Eaves and Cora Kelley Eaves.
Betty went to
work for Southern Bell (AT&T) as a teenager and worked as a clerk in the engineering department for
almost 40 years. Betty was a dedicated employee who loved her work family and served her community faithfully. She was a member of the Bellsouth Pioneers Chapter 124, where she organized the planting of the azaleas on Dixie Street. In addition, her work on “Buckles for Bears “received accolades in the U.S. and Canada.
She was also a volunteer for Junior Achievement, a leader at the local AARP, an involved member of the “Circle of Friends,” and a long-standing member of the First United Methodist Church of Carrollton.
She was survived by her two children, Cindy Phillips Krinke, and Keith and his wife, Laurie Phillips; three grandchildren, Ashley Krinke Maxwell of Cedar Bluff, Alabama, Melissa Phillips Wilson and husband, Bryan Wilson of Eastland, Texas, and Adam Golden Phillips of Carrollton; four great-grandchildren, Lane Wilson, Colton Wilson, Gavin Phillips and Sophie Phillips. Also, surviving is her sister-in-law, Donna Phillips (Billy Phillips) of Porterville, California; as well as her many nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charles “Jerry” Phillips; her brother, Rufus Eaves; and sisters, Shirley Hicks, Rachel League and Merlene Whitman.
Services will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. The funeral will begin at 3 p.m. The pallbearers will be Terry Jackson, Steve League, Bob Oltman, Adam Phillips, Donald Pirkle and Marty Shinn. Honorary pallbearers are the Bellsouth retirees.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Tanner Hospice P.O. Box 1136 of Carrollton, GA, 30117.
