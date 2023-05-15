Betty P. Holmes

Betty P. Holmes died peacefully surrounded by family on May 15th, 2023.

Ms. Holmes was born on February 3, 1935 in Cleburne County, Ala, the daughter of the late Joseph Parker and Rebecca Butler Parker. She was a standout basketball player on her state champion Douglas County High School team and Valedictorian of her class. Betty was retired owner operator of Farmers High Grocery. She enjoyed visiting with farmers at their break time, and all her customers. Never wanting to stay idle, she worked at Pearle Vision, Dr. Solomon Savdie, and Re/Max United after she sold FH Grocery in 1987. She enjoyed gardening, cutting grass, and cooking Sunday lunch for her family. Thank you to the Stewart House for their loving care. She was Baptist by faith.

