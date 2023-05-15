Betty P. Holmes died peacefully surrounded by family on May 15th, 2023.
Ms. Holmes was born on February 3, 1935 in Cleburne County, Ala, the daughter of the late Joseph Parker and Rebecca Butler Parker. She was a standout basketball player on her state champion Douglas County High School team and Valedictorian of her class. Betty was retired owner operator of Farmers High Grocery. She enjoyed visiting with farmers at their break time, and all her customers. Never wanting to stay idle, she worked at Pearle Vision, Dr. Solomon Savdie, and Re/Max United after she sold FH Grocery in 1987. She enjoyed gardening, cutting grass, and cooking Sunday lunch for her family. Thank you to the Stewart House for their loving care. She was Baptist by faith.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Debra and Mike Baughn of Colorado Springs, Col., Sherry and John Sammon of Carrollton; grandchildren, Joseph Baughn (Portia), Ryan Sammon, Will Sammon; great grandchildren, Gabriel Baughn, Aurora Baughn; brother-in-law, Tony Pearce; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Curtis “Curt” Parker, Paul Parker, Silas Parker, Ralph Parker, Sybil Miller and Sarah Pearce.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 17 at Victory United Methodist Church from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. with Rev. Faith Patton officiating and John Sammon giving the eulogy.
Interment will follow at Bethel East Baptist Church in Woodland, Ala.
Pallbearers will be Mike Baughn, John Sammon, Joey Baughn, Ryan Sammon, Will Sammon and Wayne Parker. Honorary pallbearers will be staff of Stewart House.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
