Betty Melinda Turner Brown

Mrs. Betty Melinda Turner Brown, 79, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. She was born on June 18, 1943, in Bowdon, Ga, the daughter of the late William Lester Turner and Mary Frances Britt Turner.

Betty attended Bowdon High School and worked at Lamar Manufacturing. After her retirement, she worked in the cafeteria at Ranburne High School. Betty was a member of Ranburne Baptist Church. She was fiercely devoted to her family and was loved by all who knew her.

