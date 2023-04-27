Mrs. Betty Melinda Turner Brown, 79, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. She was born on June 18, 1943, in Bowdon, Ga, the daughter of the late William Lester Turner and Mary Frances Britt Turner.
Betty attended Bowdon High School and worked at Lamar Manufacturing. After her retirement, she worked in the cafeteria at Ranburne High School. Betty was a member of Ranburne Baptist Church. She was fiercely devoted to her family and was loved by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Jimmy Randall Brown, and sisters, Lisa Ledbetter Turner and Brenda Turner Whitman.
She is survived by her daughters & son-in-law, Terrie B. & Allen Sikes, and Tammy B. Strain; sister, Billie Ann Skinner Otwell; and grandchildren, Nathan Bradley, Jennifer Strain, Cody Bradley, Brandon Bradley-Ferrell, and Dakota Strain; and special fur baby, Coco Chanel.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home, with Rev. Ronald Carroll officiating. Interment will follow in Cleburne Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
