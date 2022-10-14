Betty McClung
Mrs. Betty McClung, age 89, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022.
She was born on February 16, 1933 in Whitfield County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Robert Gordon Fetzer and Vida Webb Fetzer. Mrs. McClung graduated nursing school from Piedmont Hospital and retired from Tanner Medical Center after almost 50 years of service. She was a member of McGaugheys Chapel in Cohutta, Georgia, and had attended Trinity Baptist Church and First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Tim Oliver; grandchildren, Kathryn (Brandon) Tubandt, Robyn Oliver; great grandchildren, Caroline Claire Tubandt, Elizabeth Grace Tubandt and sister, Bobbie Jo Fetzer. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robbie Edison McClung; brothers, R.G. Fetzer and Frankie Fetzer.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Monday, October 17, 2022 from Noon until 2 p.m. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Pastor David Hughes officiating.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Rogers, Dan Oliver, Bobby Stewart, Brandon Tubandt, Heath Rogers and Matt Crew.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the University of West Georgia Foundation, Tanner Health System Nursing Scholarship Endowment Fund, 1601 Maple Street, Carrollton, Ga. 30118.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
