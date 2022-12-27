Betty Lynch

Mrs. Betty Reese Preston Lynch, age 88 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Lynch was born in Carrollton, Georgia on August 16, 1934, the daughter of the late John P. Preston and Bessie Pitts Preston. She attended Mt. Zion High School where she also played basketball. She went on to become an x-ray technician at Tanner Medical Center where she retired after 28 years of service. Mrs. Lynch was known as the “bread lady” for her baking of sourdough bread and sharing with family and friends. She was an avid sports fan, watching the Atlanta Braves, and enjoyed playing UNO and carrom. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mrs. Lynch was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and the Young at Heart Senior Adults.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Kay Meeks Johnson of Carrollton, Brad Meeks of Carrollton, Barry (Terri) Meeks of Milton, Georgia, Marcia Meeks (Jimmy) Lanier, Mandy Lynch (Wally) Hines; Grandchildren, Clint (Christi) Johnson, Chad Johnson, Bradford (Laura) Williamson, John Paul Meeks, Sylvia Meeks (Kevin) Wright, Zach (Melissa) Meeks, Ty (Meghan) Meeks, Jami Lanier (Blake) Justus, Kati Lanier (Will) Kent, Derek Brown, Jessi Brown, Maggi Hines; 15 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Lynch; sisters, Margaret Brannon, Carol Argo; and brother, J.P. Preston.
The family will receive friends at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 11 am until 1 pm. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 pm with Pastor Shane Roberson officiating and contributions from Pastor Woody Coleman, Maggi Reese Hines, Eddie Cook, Dottie Cavender, Wally Hines, and Martha McCord.
Pallbearers will be Clint Johnson, Chad Johnson, Bradford Williamson, Zach Meeks, Ty Meeks, Derek Brown, Blake Justus, and Will Kent.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
Flowers are accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Gentiva Hospice, 6458 Spring St #100, Douglasville, GA 30134.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Betty Lynch, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.