Betty Lynch

Mrs. Betty Reese Preston Lynch, age 88 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Lynch was born in Carrollton, Georgia on August 16, 1934, the daughter of the late John P. Preston and Bessie Pitts Preston. She attended Mt. Zion High School where she also played basketball. She went on to become an x-ray technician at Tanner Medical Center where she retired after 28 years of service. Mrs. Lynch was known as the “bread lady” for her baking of sourdough bread and sharing with family and friends. She was an avid sports fan, watching the Atlanta Braves, and enjoyed playing UNO and carrom. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mrs. Lynch was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and the Young at Heart Senior Adults.

Service information

Dec 28
Visitation
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
694 Mt. Pleasant Church Rd.
Carrollton, GA 30116
Dec 28
Funeral Service
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
1:00PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
694 Mt. Pleasant Church Rd.
Carrollton, GA 30116
