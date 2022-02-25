Betty Louise Damron, 72, of Villa Rica, GA died Thursday, February 24, 2022 in Tanner Medical Center, Villa Rica.
She was born in Atlanta, GA on August 5, 1949, the daughter of the late Roscoe Starnes and Myrtis Dobbins Starnes. She received her high school diploma and began her working career. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Hobart, Indiana for a number of years before moving to the Villa Rica area. Betty was very family — oriented and her greatest joy was in spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed being outside and loved planting beautiful flowers and watching them grow. She was of the Christian faith and was blessed with a wonderful family and many friends. She leaves behind precious memories that will be long remembered.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Starnes and Ricky Starnes.
Survivors include her sons, Randy Grady Bishop of Scottsboro, AL and Robert Earnest Damron of Hobart, ID; a sister, Judy Starnes of Villa Rica; four grandchildren, Linsey Bishop, Justin Bishop, Owen Damron and Elizabeth Damron; three great-grandchildren, Konner Allen, Tatum Bishop and Kaylynn Bishop; and a nephew, Terry Starnes.
The family will receive friends at J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home Sunday, February 27, 2022 from 1 p,m.-3 p,m.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 3 p.m
with Pastor Eddie Allen officiating.
In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated following the service.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
