Betty Lou Oxford, 86, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
In keeping with Mrs. Oxford’s wishes she was cremated.
Memorial services will be conducted on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the west Georgia Baptist Church, 1554 Liberty Church Road in Bremen, Georgia.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
