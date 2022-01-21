Betty “June”
George Thomas,
67, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday evening, Jan. 18, 2022.
She was born on May 31, 1954, in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late George Washington George and the late Mary Annie Mae Wilder George.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Lynn Thomas; sister, Irene Teal; and brothers, Phillip George and Jimmy George.
Survivors include her daughter, Brandy Thomas, of Carrollton; sisters: Jessie Renfro, of Jackson, Georgia, and Evelyn Young, of Douglas, Georgia; brothers, Jerome George, of Bay Minette, Alabama, Cecil George of Jackson, Alvin George, of Bowdon, Georgia, and Wilburn George, of Carrollton; and grandchildren, Justin Kelly, Shastyn Kelly, Caiden Kelly, Star Lynn Kelly, and Dealyn Lee Thomas Broaddus.
Memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at 4 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Minister John Paul Priest officiating.
Family will receive friends on Sunday from noon until the time of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
