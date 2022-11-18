Betty Jean Weinman, age 76 of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. She was born July 1, 1946, in Wewoka, Oklahoma, the daughter of the late Robert Jefferson Whitehead and the late Clara Irene Yocum Whitehead.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Weinman, and brother, Ricky Whitehead.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Joey & Jan Weinman, Debbie Braswell, Gloria & Mitch Tankersley, Connie & Tonny Chambers, Randy Weinman, and Chip Weinman; significant other, Richard Jacobs; sister, Shelia Ann White; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. In keeping with her wishes, her body will be cremated following the visitation.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
