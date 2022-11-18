Betty Jean Weinman

Betty Jean Weinman, age 76 of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. She was born July 1, 1946, in Wewoka, Oklahoma, the daughter of the late Robert Jefferson Whitehead and the late Clara Irene Yocum Whitehead.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Weinman, and brother, Ricky Whitehead.

Nov 18
Visitation
Friday, November 18, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
