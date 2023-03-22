Ms. Betty Jean (Sams) Hamilton, age 82, of Temple, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. She was born in Atlanta on Thursday, June 6, 1940. Ms. Hamilton was the daughter of the late, Hoyt Sams and the late, Desser (Polk) Sams. In addition to her parents, Ms. Hamilton is preceded in death by one brother, Harold Sams. Ms. Hamilton was a dedicated worker and worked as a Salesclerk for McMaster-Carr. She also enjoyed teaching ballroom dancing, riding her horse, Flash and traveling. Ms. Hamilton also loved music, dancing, watching the Atlanta Braves and NASCAR Racing. Above all, Ms. Hamilton loved her daughter and family, most especially, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Jeffrey Russom of Temple; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Garry Sams and his significant other, Paula of Hiram and Tommy and Mitzi Sams of Milledgeville; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Shirley Peacock of Athens and Sherrie and Jackie Herring of McDonough; her grandchildren and their spouses, Casey and Katie Russom of Temple and Erin and Dustin Whitmire of Temple; her great-grandchildren, Kamara Russom, Dalton Whitmire, Dylan Whitmire, Kaylee Whitmire, Brody Russom, Ava Russom and a number of other relatives. In accordance with Ms. Hamilton's wishes, she was cremated. Memorial services will be conducted on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 4 P.M. from Temple First Baptist Church with Pastor Justin Rich officiating. The family will receive friends at the Church on Sunday, prior to the service, from 3 P.M. until the service hour. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com . Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
