Betty Jean Mullins

Betty Jean Hendon Mullins, 95, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.

She was born on Oct. 17, 1926, in Carrollton and was the daughter of the late C.C. Chance and Lola Morris Chance.

Service information

Sep 29
Visitation
Thursday, September 29, 2022
12:00PM-1:00PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Sep 29
Funeral Service
Thursday, September 29, 2022
1:00PM
Almon Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
