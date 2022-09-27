Betty Jean Mullins

Betty Jean Hendon Mullins, 95, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
She was born on Oct. 17, 1926, in Carrollton and was the daughter of the late C.C. Chance and Lola Morris Chance.
She graduated from Carrollton High School and attended West Georgia College. She met and married Bobby L. Hendon in 1946 and started working for Southern Bell while still in college. She began as an operator and worked her way up and served as chief operator for 18 years. She moved to Business Services from 1976-81 until that office closed which completed the breakup of the Bell System. At this time Betty Jean retired from BellSouth.
After retirement she really got involved in gardening, carefully overseeing the upkeep of every tree and flower, doing much of the work herself. She always kept her camera close at hand and loved taking pictures of her family and friends.
As she got older, she began painting on porcelain China and also canvas. She created many beautiful pieces of painted China and shared them as gifts for her family and friends.
Most of all she loved her family. She made sure to be at the events her grandchildren and later great-grandchildren participated in. Her family was her passion.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Rance Cain of Cumming; grandchildren, Jennifer (Brad) Richardson, Melissa (Brent) Otwell, Betsy (Trey) Paul; great-grandchildren, Caroline Richardson, Will Richardson, Katherine Otwell, R.C. Otwell, Beau Paul and Bennett Paul.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Bobby L. Hendon and also her second, husband John H. Mullins; and her sister, Edna Martin.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, from 12-1 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Brad Richardson, Brent Otwell, Trey Paul, Will Richardson, Steve Chance, Rance Cain and R.C. Otwell.
Memorial contributions can be made to Carrollton First United Methodist Church, 206 Newnan St., Carrollton, GA 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
