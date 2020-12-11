Mrs. Betty Lovvorn Janney, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Dec. 9, 2020. She was 74.
Mrs. Janney was born on Nov. 1, 1946, in Carroll County, Georgia, to the late Horace and Shirley Lovvorn.
She was a graduate of Bowdon High School and attended business college in Atlanta. She started her career at Trintex Corporation and retired from the University of West Georgia where she worked in the Registrar’s Office. After retiring from West Georgia, she owned the Gift Shop in Bowdon.
Mrs. Janney enjoyed softball and coached for many years in the Bowdon Recreation Department. She enjoyed traveling, photography, crocheting, and golf, but most of all she loved her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Milon and Gary Lovvorn.
Survivors include her husband, Otis Gay Janney; her children and their spouses, Robyn and Scotty Ledbetter, Wade and Tanya Janney, and Kaitlyn Janney; her grandchildren, Brooke Ledbetter, Dylan (Gracie) Janney, Delaine (Blake) Whaley, Cassidy (Quinn Robinson) Ledbetter, Aleah Ledbetter, and Maverick Janney; her great-grandchildren, Summer and Parker Smith, Layla Ledbetter, Eliza, June, Blair, and Hank Whaley, and Lenny, Emmy, and Jeremiah Janney; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Ken and Cathy Lovvorn, Dale and Vickie Lovvorn, Danny Lovvorn, and Mark Lovvorn; her brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Harold and Jeanette Janney and Theresa Lovvorn; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Darnell Teal and Bro. Lynn Janney will officiate. Pallbearers will be Stacy Lovvorn, Greg Lovvorn, David Lovvorn, Scott Lovvorn, Jason Lovvorn, Josh Lovvorn, Levi Lovvorn, and Dylan Janney.
Prior to the services, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the service.
