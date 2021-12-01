Betty Helms

Betty Wright Helms, 85, passed away on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Ponte Vedra, Florida, after a lengthy illness. She was surrounded by her children, Steve Helms, Jeff Helms, and Beth Helms Graham, who all cared for her in her final years.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, William Foy Helms, and her dear brother, Jerry Wright.
Betty was born in Carrollton, Georgia, on Nov. 8, 1936, to Leonard and Hattie Wright. She met William in Auburn, Alabama, and they married in 1957.
She spent most of her life as a loving mother and wife before going to work for more than 20 years in the Speaker’s Office for the Maryland House of Delegates.
Following the death of William in 1990, she spent her time with her children and grandchildren traveling the world and being the ultimate “Nema.” Her children say, “there was never a mother who loved her children more, nor children who loved their mother more.”
Survivors include Steve Helms, Jeff Helms (Candy), Beth Graham (Chris), and her three grandchildren, Carson and Lyndsey Graham and Alex Helms.
Arrangements are being handled by Craig Funeral Home in St. Augustine, Florida. The family will have a private celebration of her life.
If you wish to honor Betty, donations may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care in Jacksonville, Florida, who took such amazing care of her in her final years, or as an animal lover, Betty would appreciate you making a donation to your local animal shelter.
