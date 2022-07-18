Betty Harrell, 86, of Acworth passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Betty was born July 10, 1936, in Douglas County, the daughter of the late Lonnie Taylor Lunsford and Flora Maude Tapp Lunsford.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Lee Harrell; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Lola Michelle Harrell, Acworth; grandsons, Mack Harrell and Charlie Harrell, Acworth; sister, Doris Leming, Powder Springs; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Barbara Ann Davis and Jan Diane Barber.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. from The Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with Mr. Brian Harrell officiating. Music will be provided by Alicia Ivey, Mack, Charlie and Lola Michelle Harrell.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday, July 18, 2022, from 6-8 p.m.
Interment will follow the service in Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville with Misters Greg Storm, David Ivey, Tim Davis, Mack Harrell, Charlie Harrell and Brian Harrell serving as pallbearers.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.collinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.