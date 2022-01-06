Mrs. Betty Capehart Grooms, 90, of Graham, Alabama, passed on Jan. 2, 2022.
She was born on Nov. 15, 1931, to the late James Ezra (Buddy) Cosper and the late Ila Ward Cosper. Her father farmed in Alabama and Georgia while raising their six children.
Betty loved teaching herself to play piano and memorizing many Cokesbury hymns. She very much enjoyed running, so playing basketball on her high-school team was her fun.
While in high school, she met Hoyt Junior Capehart, of Woodland, Alabama, on a blind date (with her sister, Jackie Cosper and Bovard Rampy). They married and moved to Atlanta for Junior’s jobs at General Motors and Southern Bell, and 44 years of homemaking, sewing, chaperoning band trips/camps, and serving at Winters Chapel United Methodist Church in Doraville, Georgia, followed.
After 30 years service at Southern Bell, they retired in 1982 and moved back to Graham (where years of gardens and a few rows of cotton became their norm) until Junior passed in April 1990.
Betty spent much time with her mother and family while living in Graham. Betty’s mother, Ila, kept telling her about her fixit man Ed. After many months she convinced them toward one another. Betty and Ed quickly became each others’ favorite and soon married (with all their children by them) in 1992. Amidst years of Ed’s fixing anything for anybody anywhere at anytime, life was very full raising and breeding horses and having grandkids visit. Ed became a United Methodist Church local pastor (serving many churches over their 29-year marriage).
Betty enjoyed serving with him in many church ministries: feeding the needy, visiting and studying in local prisons, having weekly singalongs and worship at many assisted-living homes. It was their way to give back and show His love to all. Health issues crept in and soon they retired from their full-time ministry.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her baby brother, Albert Ward Cosper; her twin brothers, James Jerry and Ezra Terry Cosper; and her sister, Jackie Cosper Rampy.
Betty is survived by her husband, Ed Grooms (Graham); her two daughters, Connie Capehart Testement (husband Larry, Braselton); and sons, James Testement [Gainesville] and Spencer Testement [Atlanta]), and Susan Capehart Kirkman (husband, Charles, Lawrenceville); and daughter, Channing Kirkman, Decatur).
Betty’s niece, Pansy Rampy Williamson (husband, Ken, Melburne, FL; son, Derrick Williamson, Jacksonville, FL; daughter, Heather Rampy Ricks (husband, Matt, Cocoa Beach, FL; daughters, Marissa and Sophia). Her brothers, James Cosper (wife, Kay, Hampton; sons, Phil Cosper [wife, Tammy, Buford]; Michael Cosper [wife, Kerrie, Covington] and Marty Cosper (wife, Tonya, Baghdad, KY).
Willis Cosper (wife, Barbra, McDonough); sons, David Cosper (wife, Tracy, Talbot, TN) and Jon Cosper (wife, Michelle, Jackson, GA).
Sisters-in-Law, Barbara Cosper and Jean Cosper (daughter, Cindy Brown) all of Bowdon.
She is also survived by Ed’s four children, Gib Grooms, Bowdon (sons, Josh [wife, Allison, Carrollton], Brantley (wife, Leah, Bowdon); Doug Grooms (wife, Denise, Carrollton), son, Dusty (wife, Taylor, Bowdon); daughters Denae Grooms Elliott and Dani Grooms, Carrollton); Gina Grooms Brown (husband, Rodney (RB), Carrollton), sons, Drew Roberts, Carrollton and Taylor Roberts (Atlanta). RB’s son, Noah Brown (wife, Sarah) and daughter, Rachel Brown, Bremen); Eric Grooms [wife, Natalie] sons Nate & Graycen.
Betty and Ed were blessed with 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation with family will be at Rainwater Funeral Home in Bowdon, Georgia, from 3-5 p.m. (Georgia Time) on Thursday, January 6, 2022.
Bethlehem-Campground United Methodist Church in Graham, Alabama, will hold her funeral at 1 p.m. (Georgia time) on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
Personal friend & retired Baptist minister Paul Widner will lovingly officiating Betty’s life celebration alongside UMC/retired local pastor, Ed Grooms. Her pallbearers will be her cherished grandsons: James and Spencer Testement; Dusty, Josh, Brantley, Nate and Graycen Grooms; Drew and Taylor Roberts.
Betty requested donations be designated to the Sibley Heart Center, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Inc. in lieu of flowers. Donations can be mailed to: Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation, 1575 Northeast Expressway Atlanta, GA 30329
Our entire family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at both Wedowee Emergency and Tanner Medical Center, many church friends, extended family and neighbors for their love, care and prayers for our treasured mother, Nana Betty throughout her life. She deeply loved us well and will stay in all our hearts, guiding us by her legacy.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
