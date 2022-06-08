Betty Gaddis

Betty Ruth Gaddis, 95, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022.
She was born on
April 15, 1927, in Upperco, Maryland, daughter of the late Edgar Frank Benson and Edena Grace Martin Benson.
Betty was a registered nurse for many years and was Methodist by faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Vaughn Edgar Gaddis Jr.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Cynthia “Cindy” Susan and
Rich Brown of Dahlonega, and Wendy Louise and Carl Nathan Connell of Anniston, Alabama; son and daughter-in-law, Vaughn and Nina Gaddis III of Peachtree City; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 10 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Ken Stephens and the Rev. Larry Patton officiating. Entombment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s memory to: American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, www.aspca.org. If you prefer to give by phone, please call 800-628-0028; or Carroll County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1304, Carrollton, GA 30112; www.carrollcountyhumane.org/donate.
Messages of condolences can be
sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
