Betty Christine Armstrong
Betty Christine Armstrong, 82, of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023. She was born on June 9, 1940. She is the daughter of the late Douglas Paine and Martha Jewell Boswell Paine.

Betty loved her husband, children, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren dearly. She left a legacy of love for her church family and everyone else. She enjoyed traveling, cooking and trying different foods. She also had an adventurous side and went skydiving last year. She lived her life to fullest.

