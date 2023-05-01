Betty Christine Armstrong, 82, of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023. She was born on June 9, 1940. She is the daughter of the late Douglas Paine and Martha Jewell Boswell Paine.
Betty loved her husband, children, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren dearly. She left a legacy of love for her church family and everyone else. She enjoyed traveling, cooking and trying different foods. She also had an adventurous side and went skydiving last year. She lived her life to fullest.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Donald R. Armstrong and her brothers, Bobby Paine, David Paine and Buddy Paine.
She is survived by her loving husband of sixty four years, Hurchell Armstrong; sons and daughters-in-law, Gerold and Gail Armstrong Sr. of Lineville, Ala, Mark and Angie Armstrong of Temple, Ga; daughter-in-law, Wanda Brown Armstrong of Carrollton, Ga; sisters, Sandra Armstrong of Temple, Ga and Janice Carol O’Neal of Bremen, Ga; brothers and sisters-in-law, Douglas and Lashw Paine, Howard and Elizabeth Paine all from Lithia Springs, Ga, Roy and Barbara Paine of Dallas, Ga; grandchildren, Gerold Armstrong, Jr. of Lineville, Alabama, Vanessa and Brandon Mulcahy, Drew and Brittney Armstrong of Jacksonville, Ala, Kristin Armstrong of Carrollton, Ga, Robin and Eric Parker of Ashland, Ala; twelve great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 2 p.m. from Jones-Wynn Villa Rica Chapel. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
