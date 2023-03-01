Mrs. Betty Carson, age 84, Stone Mountain, GA died on February 23, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday March 4, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church, 197 Gibson St, Atlanta, GA 30316, Rev. Paul M. Harvey, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Garden. Viewing will be Friday March 3, 2023 from 2-6 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Lithonia Chapel, 5843 Redan Rd, Lithonia, GA 30058. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
