Betty Jean Keene Candler, 78, of Bremen, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Griffin, on June 2, 1943, the daughter of the late Murray Hilton Keene and Genie Wilder Johnson.
Mrs. Candler was a retired educator after 40 years of teaching in the Bremen City School system, and a member of Old Camp First United Methodist Church.
Besides her parents, Mrs. Candler is preceded in death by her brother, Donald Keene.
Survivors include her children, Beth Candler of Carrollton, Chip Candler of Bremen; a niece, Holle’ Prigmore; a nephew, Donnie Keene; and her grandchildren, Kathleen “Katie” Claire Candler and Samuel Matthew Kyle Fowler.
On Saturday, March 26, 2022, the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Hightower Funeral Home.
Services will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the Hamilton-McPherson Fine Arts Center, with the Rev. Ronny Brannen officiating. Mark Fowler, Woody Holland and Blane Cochran will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Griffin.
The family requests in lieu of flowers to please make donations to the Haralson County LAMP.
Share thoughts and memories at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
