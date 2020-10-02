Betty Jean Price Brown, 90, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sept. 28, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Mt Zion Baptist Church, 112 Mount Zion Boulevard in Carrollton.
Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT.
Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, (770) 836-0044.
