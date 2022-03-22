Betty Jordan Boatright, 86, of Carrollton, died on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel. Interment will follow in Cross Plains Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
