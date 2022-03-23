Betty Boatright

Betty Jordan Boatright, 86, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022.
She was born on April 29, 1935, in Birmingham, Alabama, the daughter of the late Eueal Cleveland Jordan and the late Zannie Davis Jordan.
She was a Villa Rica High School graduate and worked for more than 42 years as a director of sales for Mary Kay Cosmetics. She was a member of Cross Plains Baptist Church for many years.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Boatright; sister, Joyce Davison; and brothers, Harold Jordan and David Jordan.
She leaves behind her daughters and sons-in-law, Kay and Gary Herring of Roopville, Susan and Mark Rice of Carrollton, and Tina and Troy Nixon of Carrollton; sisters and brother-in-law, Martha Sailors of Graham, Alabama, and Debbie and Ronnie Thomas of Temple; sister-in-law, Ruth Jordan of Carrollton; three grandchildren, Andrew Rice, Lori and Jacob Blankinship, and Lindy Altman; three great-grandchildren, Kylee Blankinship, Lexie Blankinship and Hunter Altman; and loving caregivers, Willa Mae “Lady” Vaughn and Gwen Edwards.
Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Freeman and the Rev. Cecil Davis officiating.
Interment will follow in Cross Plains Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Shane Rakestraw performing graveside service. Those serving as pallbearers will be Tim Boatright, Joshua Boatright, Michael Hite, Danny Jordan, Andrew Rice, Jacob Blankinship and Mark Sailors.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the caregivers at Kindred Hospice and Always Caring Home Care.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
