Betty Ann (Spivey) Marsh, 78, of Temple passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
She was born in Troy, Alabama on Saturday, Feb. 26, 1944. Mrs. Marsh was the daughter of the late, Hollis Spivey and the late, Glennie Merle (Peacock) Spivey.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Marsh is preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Spivey and by her sister, Lena Carswell.
Betty and her husband, Charles owned and operated Bremen Variety and Thrift for over 20 years and she was a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary with VFW Post 7402 in Buchanan.
Mrs. Marsh was a very kind, caring and compassionate person, who never met a stranger. She was also known as someone who you could always come to for advice and guidance. Above all, Mrs. Marsh loved her family, and she will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Richard Marsh Sr. of Temple; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Ricky and Michele Marsh of Temple and Randy Marsh of Temple; two daughters and one son-in-law, Pamela and Joe Bowden of Temple and Renee Marsh of Collins; Mrs. Marsh is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a number of other relatives.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home Chapel with Leonard Adams officiating. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Saturday, prior to the service from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour.
In accordance with the family's wishes, Mrs. Marsh will be cremated following the funeral service.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
