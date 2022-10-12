And there is no creature hidden from His sight, but all things are naked and open to the eyes of Him to whom we must give account. ~ Hebrews 4:13.

Nothing can be hidden from God. He knows about everyone everywhere, and everything about us is wide open to His all-seeing eye. God knows all we do and knows all we think. Even when we are unaware of His presence, He is there. When we try to hide from Him, He sees us. We can have no secrets from God. It is comforting to realize that although God knows us intimately, He still loves us.

