And there is no creature hidden from His sight, but all things are naked and open to the eyes of Him to whom we must give account. ~ Hebrews 4:13.
Nothing can be hidden from God. He knows about everyone everywhere, and everything about us is wide open to His all-seeing eye. God knows all we do and knows all we think. Even when we are unaware of His presence, He is there. When we try to hide from Him, He sees us. We can have no secrets from God. It is comforting to realize that although God knows us intimately, He still loves us.
Why we need best friends? Because they laugh at the stupid things we do. Because they give us honest advice. Because they will be there for us, even if they’re thousands of miles away. Because they celebrate with us when we’re at our best, but still love us at our worst.
Don’t let your lips and your life preach two different messages. Man’s laws cannot make moral of what God has declared immoral. Even if a sin is legalized, it’s still a sin in the eyes of God. We live in a time where intelligent people are being silenced so that stupid won’t be offended. The safest place to be is in the will of God. Everything happens for a reason. You may not see it now but sooner or later God will reveal why He let things happen. Always remember that His ways are better than ours. And His will is beyond our will. Put your trust in Him.
On judgment day, you will realize what really happened. Never regret a day in your life. Good days give you happiness. Bad days give you experience. Worst days give you lessons. And best days give you memories.
Don’t force yourself to fit in somewhere you don’t belong. Silence is the best reply to a fool. You can forgive some people without welcoming them back into your life, apology accepted and access denied.
I grew up eating what was on my plate, wearing what my Mom could afford. That’s how I learned how to be grateful and appreciative. When you destroy someone’s life with lies, take it as a loan, it will come back to you with interest. Don’t cry over the past. It’s gone. Don’t stress about the future, it hasn’t arrived. Live in the present and make it beautiful. You know you are an adult when you get excited to just go home!
When you can’t control what’s happening, challenge yourself to control the way you respond to what’s happening. That’s where the power is. Never get tired of doing little things for others. Sometimes those little things occupy the biggest parts of their hearts. When Jesus hung out with sinners, they changed, He didn’t. The devil can’t make you do anything. He’s only a solicitor. You choose whether or not you’re buying what he is selling. Sometimes you must hurt in order to know, fall in order to grow, and lose in order to gain because most of life’s greatest lessons are learned through pain.
Remember, when the world around you is crumbling, GOD is the Rock on which you can stand! Praise be to God, our Savior.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.