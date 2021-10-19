The Golden City Cruisers Car Club was organized in November 2001 and celebrates everything automotive — from tail-finned classics to vehicles fresh from the showroom floor.
The club is made up of car enthusiasts of all ages, men and women alike. It stresses family values and camaraderie, and membership is open to anyone. Ownership of a classic car or street rod is not required.
Each year, the club stages several Cruise-Ins, which provide club members to show off their vehicles. The Cruise-ins culminate each October.
