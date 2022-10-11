Bessie Mae Banks

Bessie Mae Banks, 86 of Sand Hill, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

She was born Jan. 26, 1936, in Douglas County, the daughter of the late Gilbert Paul George Sr. and the late Erma Bell Harper George.

Service information

Oct 12
Visitation
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Oct 13
Funeral
Thursday, October 13, 2022
11:00AM-12:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
