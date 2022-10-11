Bessie Mae Banks, 86 of Sand Hill, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
She was born Jan. 26, 1936, in Douglas County, the daughter of the late Gilbert Paul George Sr. and the late Erma Bell Harper George.
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 7:32 pm
Ms. Bessie worked as a salesclerk for many years at The Herb Shop in Carrollton and was a longtime member of Grace Covenant Church. She found enjoyment in blooming flowers, birds singing and afternoons spent sitting on the porch. However, she cherished the time she got to spend with her family the most. Ms. Bessie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Susan and Steve Puckett, Harold and Gail Hilton, Darlene and Andy Anderson, Tracy and Phillip Holder, and Virginia Sibilio; brother, Paul George Jr.; and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Bessie was preceded in death by the love of her life, Larry Banks; sisters, Shirley Miller and Erma Wynell Loveless; and brothers, Gene George and Aaron George.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Anthony Puckett officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. Interment will follow at Carroll Memory Gardens with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers, Harold Hilton, Tristen Foster, Dennis Corn III and Jamie Matthews.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
