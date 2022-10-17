Bessie Comerford Daniels, 94, lovely known by family and friends as “Minnie”, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on May 17, 1928, in Jackson County, Florida, the daughter of the late John Phillip Comerford and Bessie Cumbie Comerford.
Mrs. Minnie was a devoted wife, exceptional homemaker, and loving mother. After raising her two sons, she put her master organization skills to work in the stock room of Grant’s, Big K, and then Walmart, where she later retired in 1993. Mrs. Minnie found great enjoyment in working in her yard, which she always kept pristine. She was a phenomenal cook and enjoyed making large dinners for her family. Mrs. Minnie showed her love through acts of service and was always there for anyone who needed her. She was loyal and dedicated to her family and cherished the time she got to spend with them. Mrs. Minnie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sons and daughter-in-law, Bobby Glenn and Janet Daniels, and James Larry Daniels; grandchildren, Katie Daniels and Adam Hancock, Kelly and Allan Bryan, Brett and Kate Daniels, and Brian and Jennifer Daniels; great-grandchildren, Kinzley Daniels, Khloe Daniels, Chase Bryan, Callie and Courtland Hyatt, Lilly Daniels, Aaron Daniels, Brayden Weems and Parker Weems; and brother, Angus Comerford.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bessie was preceded in death by her husband, James Daniels, and a number of brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, from 3-6 p.m.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at 12 p.m. from the Chapel of Tabernacle Baptist Church with the Rev. Mary Lou Grimmett officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Tanner Health System’s Indigent Mammogram Fund.
A special thanks to Dr. Jeff Reid, Dr. Chris Arant, the 4 East and ICU staff at Tanner Medical Center for their exceptional compassionate care.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
