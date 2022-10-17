Bessie Comerford Daniels

Bessie Comerford Daniels, 94, lovely known by family and friends as “Minnie”, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on May 17, 1928, in Jackson County, Florida, the daughter of the late John Phillip Comerford and Bessie Cumbie Comerford.

