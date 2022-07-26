Mother Bessie Bridges, 93, of Carrollton, died on Friday, July 22, 2022.

Celebration of life services will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Church Without Walls, 555 Chaucer Lane, Carrollton.

To plant a tree in memory of Bessie Bridges as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

