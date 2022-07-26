Mother Bessie Bridges, 93, of Carrollton, died on Friday, July 22, 2022.
Celebration of life services will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Church Without Walls, 555 Chaucer Lane, Carrollton.
Interment will follow at Floral Hills Cemetery, Palmetto.
Viewing will be on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
