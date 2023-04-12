Bess Zellars Miller

Bess Zellars Miller died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Monday, April 10, 2023, in Carrollton, Ga. Known and loved as “Grandmomma” by more than just her six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, Bess’ adventurous and eccentric spirit will continue to be recognized and appreciated across generations.

She was a strong, humorous and independent woman who treasured her family, her Cavapoo, Duffie, her travels across the globe with her dear friends and her unique collections which include hand-made baskets, antique milk glass and unique gold lapel pins featuring animals and insects. Bess savored her time outdoors and particularly enjoyed working in her always-immaculate yard and perfecting her lake house in Wedowee, Ala, which she generously shared with her family.

