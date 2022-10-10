Bertha Mae Bearden, 85, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on October 10, 2022.

Mrs. Bearden was born on April 26, 1937 in Bowdon to the late Boss and Millie Williams. She was retired from the Carroll County Sale Barn where she worked for over 32 years as the restaurant manager. Prior to that, she had worked at Sewell’s Manufacturing for 10 years and also raised poultry on the family farm for 22 years.

