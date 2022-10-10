Bertha Mae Bearden, 85, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on October 10, 2022.
Mrs. Bearden was born on April 26, 1937 in Bowdon to the late Boss and Millie Williams. She was retired from the Carroll County Sale Barn where she worked for over 32 years as the restaurant manager. Prior to that, she had worked at Sewell’s Manufacturing for 10 years and also raised poultry on the family farm for 22 years.
In addition to his parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Billy Bearden; and her grandson, Jeremy Bearden.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Randy and Darlene Bearden and Tracy and Kim Bearden; her grandchildren and their spouses, Joseph and Tiffany Bearden, Amy Brown, Jonathan and Karli Bearden, and Macy Bearden; her great-grandchildren, Brandon Bearden, Hannah Bearden, Addyson Brown, Leigha Bearden, J.W. Bearden, Hadley Bearden, and Kynlee Bearden; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Elder Dave Chandler, Elder Tommy Patterson, and Rev. Mark Williams will officiate. Pallbearers will be Joseph Bearden, Jonathan Bearden, Justin Williams, Jayden Williams, Mike Williams, and Jordan Williams. Interment will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m.
