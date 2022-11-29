Bernice Powell Brewton, 95, of Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Born in Zaidee, she was the daughter of the late James W. Powell and the late Samantha Wood Powell. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lee Kennington Brewton; a son, Eric Brewton; son-in-law, James Robitaille; and nine siblings.

