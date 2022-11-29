Bernice Powell Brewton, 95, of Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Born in Zaidee, she was the daughter of the late James W. Powell and the late Samantha Wood Powell. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lee Kennington Brewton; a son, Eric Brewton; son-in-law, James Robitaille; and nine siblings.
Mrs. Brewton worked as an accounting clerk for the Southwire Company for many years. In her leisure time she enjoyed collecting Ashton Drake dolls and also had an extensive collection of bells. Bernice was an expert seamstress and loved taking care of her family. Before her declining health, she was a very active and faithful member of the Carrollton First United Methodist Church.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Terry Lynn Robitaille of Stockbridge; and son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Debbie Brewton of Temple. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Jerry Brown III, Katie Farr, Keri Brewton, James Robitaille and Donovan Robitaille; seven great-grandchildren, Abigail Brown, Jerry Brown IV, Alyssa Robitaille, Tristan Robitaille, Grayson Brewton Swain, Ezekiel Farr, Deseree Farr; and one great-great-grandchild, Paisley.
Graveside services for Lee and Bernice Brewton will be conducted on her first heavenly birthday, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, from Carroll Memory Gardens at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ken Stephens and the Rev. Jason Hatchett officiating.
A memorial service for Lee and Bernice Brewton will follow in the Chapel of the Carrollton First United Methodist Church beginning at 12 p.m. The Friendship Sunday School Class will act as Honorary Escorts and a reception will follow the service.
The family will gladly accept flowers, but those desiring may make memorial contributions in memory of the Brewtons to the Carrollton First Methodist Church.
Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan is honored to serve the Brewton family.
To plant a tree in memory of Bernice Brewton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.