Bernice Louise Ray, 94, of Bowdon GA, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2023 at Carrollton Manor Nursing Home in Carrollton, GA.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Rainwater Funeral Home in Bowdon, GA. Burial will follow at the Bowdon City Cemetery. Reverends Kevin Geter and Tony Morris will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Mrs. Ray was born December 3, 1928, in Dothan AL, daughter of the late Alfus Monroe and Hassie Marie Brown (Vickers). She was employed by Superior Samples for 25 years. She was a member of Ephesus Baptist Church in Ephesus GA. She was also a founding member of the “Bad Girls Club” Carrollton Manor Nursing Home.
Survivors include her sons, Mike Youngblood (Kathy) of Conroe TX and Berry Lee (June) of Carrollton GA; three grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William T. Ray of Bowdon, GA.
Special thanks to Traditions Hospice of Carrollton, GA and the entire staff of Carrollton Manor Nursing Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ephesus Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 243, Franklin GA 3021
