Bernice Louise Ray, 94, of Bowdon GA, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2023 at Carrollton Manor Nursing Home in Carrollton, GA.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Rainwater Funeral Home in Bowdon, GA. Burial will follow at the Bowdon City Cemetery. Reverends Kevin Geter and Tony Morris will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Trending Videos