Mrs. Bernice Deering, of Bremen, passed away on Aug. 25, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Heflin, Alabama, on Oct. 2, 1942, daughter of the late Willis and Ruby Smith. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Robert Smith, Irving Smith, Benny Smith and Jack Smith.
Survivors include her husband of over 59 years, Howard Deering; children, Carolyn and Johnny Thomas, Steven Deering, Scottie and Pam Deering, and Ricky Deering, all of Bremen; sister, Mary Cotton; and brother, Henry and Judy Smith, all of Heflin; grandchildren, Joshua and Lindsey Thomas, Pamela Thomas, and fiancé, Brent Jones, Kimberly and Corey Meeler, Matthew and Melissa Thomas, Chelsea and Brody Deering, Lauren Deering, Jameson Deering and Casey Deering; and great-grandchildren, Cayden Thomas, Kirra Drever, Maddox Thomas, Camryn Jones, Hendrix Thomas, Zaley Thomas, Zoey Thomas, Carlee Jones, Carson Jones, and Kyndra Meeler.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Aug. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Service will be on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Pine Grove Baptist Church with the Reverend Chester Pesnell and Reverend Shane Leggett officiating. Josh Thomas, Jameson Deering, Matt Thomas, Corey Meeler, Johnny Thomas and Brent Jones will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will follow at Pine Grove Church Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.