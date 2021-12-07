Mr. Bernard “San” Hardin, 70, of Bremen, passed away suddenly on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
He was born on Feb. 10, 1951, in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Howard John Hardin and Mary Jo ‘Gardner’ Hardin.
Mr. Hardin was a member of The First Baptist Church of Buchanan and a retiree of Southwire.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Hardin.
Survivors include his children, April Entrekin, of Bremen, Cathy Hardin, of Bremen, and Christopher and Jennifer Hardin, of Bremen; grandchildren, Sierra Bonner, Hannah Hardin, Savannah Nelson, Chandler Hardin, Kaden Baker, Carissa Hardin, Carleigh Hardin, and Quintin Entrekin.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon.
Funeral services will follow at noon from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Dr. Allen Wilburn officiating.
Interment will follow at Old Roswell Cemetery.
