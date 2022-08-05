Sgt. Kelly Bennett of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office was recently named recipient of "Deputy Sheriff of the Year Award of Valor" by the Georgia Sheriff’s Association during a recent conference held at Lake Lanier Islands.
A nine-year veteran of law enforcement, Bennett joined the CCSO in November, 2021. Five months later, in April, 2022, he sacrificed his own safety when he was lowered into a well after a suicidal man jumped into the opening. He was credited with bringing the man to safety so he could be transported to the hospital.
"Sgt. Bennett is an excellent role model for our community and sets the standard for what being an amazing law enforcement officer is all about," said Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley.
"He is always willing to go above and beyond the call of duty! Congratulations Sergeant Bennett!"Langley noted.
Married with children, Sgt. Bennett said that it is an honor to serve the citizens of Carroll County.
"I believe what I did was part of the oath I took to serve and protect, and although I am humbled to receive recognition, deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office do extraordinary things all the time, " Bennett stated.
"it’s just what we do for the community we love so much,” he added.
