Deputy Sheriff Kelly Bennett receives "Award of Valor"

Sgt. Kelly Bennett of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office recently received the "Deputy Sheriff of the Year Award of Valor" from the Georgia Sheriff’s Association during a recent conference held at Lake Lanier Islands. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

A nine-year veteran of law enforcement, Bennett joined the CCSO in November, 2021. Five months later, in April, 2022, he sacrificed his own safety when he was lowered into a well after a suicidal man jumped into the opening. He was credited with bringing the man to safety so he could be transported to the hospital. 

