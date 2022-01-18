Mr. Benjamin Franklin Cochran, Jr. age 60 of Dallas, Georgia passed away on January 16, 2022 at his residence.
Benjamin was born in Carrollton, Georgia on July 9, 1961, the son of Benjamin Franklin Cohran and Hildreth Earline Washington Cohran. He had worked numerous jobs prior to his retirement. Benjamin enjoyed the outdoors and being helpful to others.
He is survived by his sisters, Dianne Gibson, Melissa Holbrooks, Dallas, Georgia, Lisa Hembree, Villa Rica, Georgia, brother, Mark Cohran, Smyrna, Georgia and a host of nieces and nephews.
In accordance with his wishes, the body will be cremated.
In send condolences to the family or share a memory please visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.