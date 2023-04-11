Ben Scott Sports Auction raises $185,000 for CHS Athletic Booster Club

The 36th Annual Ben Scott Sports Auction returned to the University of West Georgia Coliseum for another great fundraising night for Carrollton Prep Athletes.
The Carrollton High School Athletic Booster Club sold more than 800 tickets for the event held on March 17, securing $185,000 in support for student-athletes.
“It was so great having the auction again at UWG this year, and the crowd that came out was once again amazing,” said CHS Athletic Director Paul Fitz-Simons. “We are so thankful that our student-athletes have such strong support from our boosters and community members.”
The money raised will help fund items such as letterman’s jackets, patches, senior plaques, travel meals, region championship shirts, state championship rings, awards, camps and clinics, new equipment, uniforms, and more.
CHS Booster Club President Greg Waldrop said he is thrilled about the auction's success.
“The support for our student-athletes at Carrollton is truly remarkable,” he said. “Trojan Nation always excels and answers the call when asked, and the auction is always a community favorite."
"We took another leap forward with our ticket sales and sponsorship tables," Waldrop continued, "Our Booster Club staff did an amazing job of putting this event on, and we are thankful to the great coaches, administration, and the Coliseum at UWG that helped make the 36th Ben Scott Sports Auction a success.”
