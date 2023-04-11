Ben Scott Sports Auction raises $185,000 for CHS Athletic Booster Club

The 36th Annual Ben Scott Sports Auction was held on March 17 at the University of West Georgia Coliseum. The event raised $185,000 for the student-athletes of Carrollton City Schools.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The 36th Annual Ben Scott Sports Auction returned to the University of West Georgia Coliseum for another great fundraising night for Carrollton Prep Athletes.

The Carrollton High School Athletic Booster Club sold more than 800 tickets for the event held on March 17, securing $185,000 in support for student-athletes.

