After two years of a virtually-hosted event, the 35th Annual Ben Scott Sports Auction returned to its in-person tradition, netting a record number of tickets sold and more money than ever to support Trojan athletes.
Nearly 800 tickets were sold, and gross sales totaled close to $225,000 at the event held on March 18.
“It was so great having the auction in person again,” said Carrollton High School Athletic Director Paul Fitz-Simons. “This year’s event was one to remember. We are so thankful our student-athletes have such strong support from our boosters and community members.”
The money raised will help fund items such as Letterman’s jackets, patches, senior plaques, athletic summer camps, travel meals, region championship shirts, and state championship rings.
CHS Principal Ian Lyle said he is thrilled about the success of the auction.
“The support for our student-athletes at Carrollton is truly remarkable,” he said. “Even when we held the auction virtually because of the pandemic, our community still showed up to support our kids."
"It was special to finally be able to gather again and set a record for most tickets sold and most money raised is just the cherry on top,” Lyle noted.
