As a rising fifth-grader at Central Elementary School, Bella Potts is already the chief executive officer of her own non-profit organization tailored to give back to her hometown community of Carrollton.
Bella Potts, 10, is a young girl with a dream to help children in her community. In 2019, Bella decided she wanted to find a way to help kids in her community.
With the help of her mom, Amaris Potts, her non-profit organization, Bella’s Boxes, was born. The purpose of Bella’s Boxes is to provide needed items throughout the year to children in her community. She is also the daughter of Omereo Potts, Sr.
“My current goal is to help people and my long-term goal is to help people. The whole point of Bella’s Boxes is to help people,” Bella said.
Bella’s parents had a logo created for Bella’s Boxes in 2020 and she began giving out boxes in 2021. Before establishing the boxes, Amaris said Bella would see kids in need and ask to purchase items for them.
She has had that type of heart since kindergarten when she began in Girl Scouts, which is where she learned about giving back. Her grandmothers, Marie McPherson, Estella Bellinger and Lisa Leonard, were “the biggest inspiration” in Bella learning the importance of giving back to the community.
According to Amaris, Bella has always enjoyed giving and there have been many times as a child she would see people in need and give her own money to them.
“Our favorite waitress works at the Waffle House near Ingles so we usually go to that one. A couple noticed Bella and watched her during one visit. Right before we left, the man called Bella over and gave her a $20 bill. Later that day, we had to eat dinner, our stove was broken at this time, so we went to Olive Garden and our waiter was a young man we met at this other job. So of course, Bella was like 'Wait, you work here too?' He explained to her that he had to work three jobs to take care of his mom and sister. Before leaving, she gave the $20 she had gotten that morning to the young man because she felt he needed it more,” Amaris said.
Each month, the boxes that Bella distributes are different. Some are themed around events or holidays. She meets community organizations including the Carrollton Police Department and Open Hands Ministry and partners with them.
“The police departments help a lot. Lieutenant Brad Easterwood and Deputy Michael McDowell have both known Bella since birth. They have distributed most of her boxes. She met Kimberly Thomas who is the program director at the Boys and Girls Club at Abundant Grace Church in Douglasville and decided to take boxes and copies of her book, God Heal My Mom’s Heart, to donate. She met Mrs. Sue from Open Hands on a Field Trip. As Bella meets people, she builds connections and through these wonderful individuals her boxes are distributed,” Amaris said.
Most recently, Bella she created summer themed boxes for the month of July and gave them to CPD, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to distribute to children in the community.
Some examples of previous themes Bella has followed were in February, her boxes contained dental items in honor of children dental health month and in March her boxes contained arts and crafts material in honor of craft month.
Bella’s August goal is to make 50 boxes to give to each teacher at Central Elementary to give to one student in their classroom or to use in their classroom.
Amaris stated that as her mom, she would like to see more community involvement with Bella’s Boxes such as dropoff locations at businesses to collect donated items. Amaris recognized a few businesses in the community who have already done so.
“I would like to give a huge thank you to Danielle Black and the Better Home and Garden staff in Villa Rica for having a drop off location for Bella’s June boxes. Also thank you to Tanya Burnham at the Bellamy Apartments for having a school supply drop off location in her leasing office. Thank you to Shonda Henderson of Once Upon a Boutique for gathering supplies as well,” Amaris said.
Bella and Amaris are interested in hosting a back to school bash each year for Carroll County residents where everything is free for children in the community.
Bella's mother plays a big role in making Bella’s ideas a reality.
“I feel like the task manager. I try my best to make sure she spends time weekly working on Bella’s Boxes. I support her financially. I am her transportation. I am her scheduler. Currently, I also help assemble her boxes, but after the 70 July boxes I told her she needed to get a team. I was tired,” Amaris said.
Aside from her organization, Bella said she aspires to become an internationally known author, gain more business knowledge and learn how to cook more brunch foods.
In her future career as she gets older, Bella wants to become a business owner, chef, and a DJ. Currently she has partnered with Brandi Cobb from Make is Personal and is selling Bella’s Boxes t-shirts.
According to Amaris, her career ambitions change. In the past she wanted to be a principal, the president, a police officer, fashion designer and many other professions.
“Be open to the ideas your children have. Our children have some amazing ideas. I started a little girl's entrepreneur group called Ladybugs because I wanted little girls just like Bella to be empowered, educated and encouraged. I want them to follow the desires in their hearts. All of our children are bright and they all have a gift from God. Help them with their gift and watch them grow,” Amaris said. “Seeing Bella do what God has called her to do makes me proud. I’ve said this before she started Bella’s Boxes. I want Bella not to follow in my footsteps, but the walk beside me and go further than I could ever imagine.”
