Belinda Laine Cope, age 60, of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. She was born Oct. 1, 1962, in Austell, Georgia, the daughter of the late Donald Benedict and the late Joyce Kimbrell Benedict.
Belinda graduated from Lithia Springs High School, Class of 1980. She was an avid sports fan and loved cheering on her Georgia sports teams, the Atlanta Braves, the Georgia Bulldogs, and the Atlanta Falcons. Belinda will be remembered as a lover of animals, a loyal sister, a devoted mother, and a loving grandmother. She was a faithful member of Liberty Life Church. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son & daughter-in-law, Rhon Joseph Cope, II & Kayla Cope; daughter, Candace Laine Cope; sister, Demeris Bohannon; brothers, Donnie Benedict and Ronnie Benedict; grandchildren, Blakely Craft, Laiken Cope, Asher Cope, Rhidge Cope and Briggs Cope; and nieces & nephew, Desiree Duke, Heather Duke, Brittany Horne, Ashley Bryan, David Bryan, and Alex Farmer.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. from Liberty Life Church with Pastor Desiree Duke officiating. Eulogy will be rendered by Candace Cope.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and again at Liberty Life Church on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
