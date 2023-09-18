Belinda Laine Cope

Belinda Laine Cope, age 60, of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. She was born Oct. 1, 1962, in Austell, Georgia, the daughter of the late Donald Benedict and the late Joyce Kimbrell Benedict.

Belinda graduated from Lithia Springs High School, Class of 1980. She was an avid sports fan and loved cheering on her Georgia sports teams, the Atlanta Braves, the Georgia Bulldogs, and the Atlanta Falcons. Belinda will be remembered as a lover of animals, a loyal sister, a devoted mother, and a loving grandmother. She was a faithful member of Liberty Life Church. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

To send flowers to the family of Belinda Cope, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 19
Visitation
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
5:00PM-8:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 20
Placed in State
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Liberty Life Church
2553 E Hwy 166 Cutoff Rd
Carrollton, GA 30116
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Placed in State begins.
Sep 20
Funeral Service
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Liberty Life Church
2553 E Hwy 166 Cutoff Rd
Carrollton, GA 30116
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.