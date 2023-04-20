Recently, some big plans of mine got sidetracked. I was supposed to go on a trip to California with some friends, something we put together months ago as a post-Easter pastor pilgrimage. When one of our group fell and broke her ankle while hiking, we debated about cancelling our trip. We decided that we had put too much into it to turn back now. We would go and try to include our fallen friend as much as possible. Then a second of our number had a family emergency and let us know that she would not be able to join us. Clearly, the universe or the Holy Spirit was trying to tell us something. Don’t go!
We listened, and despite our disappointment at losing this time together, we were able to make new plans for the fall. We will still be able to go on our trip, but we will have to wait awhile longer. If anticipation is half the fun, then we should be doubling our fun because of this delay. On the bright side, we will all, God willing, be able to go, and I won’t have to make gigantic photo heads on a stick of my friends to carry around on our adventures.
What happens when the plans we make go awry? How do we know when to pivot and when to stay the course? How do we know when the show must go on and when it’s better to keep the curtain closed. The last three years have upended many people’s plans, brought livelihoods and lives to a screeching halt, sabotaged big days, and ended dreams. How do we find our way when our way has taken a detour we never expected or even saw coming?
Some people would say we just need to be resilient, bounce back from adversity and keep going. We admire people who seem to be resilient and strong, and maybe we like to think of ourselves as resilient people. Others advise us to give ourselves the space we need to heal and recover. Taking time out, breathing deeply, creating space to hold the unexpected is a form of resiliency. I’m a little suspicious of people who say, “I’m fine,” even when they clearly are not. Pretending to be okay is not the way to be resilient. It’s a façade, and eventually, the mask will fall off and things fall apart. Resilience is more about process than appearance, and it generally takes time to live resiliently. Some of the most resilient people I know have taken their time to come back from adversity. They have given themselves the time and space they need to explore the depths of their suffering and loss. Instead of trying to put on a good face, they have named the truth of their pain, trusting that the absence they experience will eventually give way to presence. But they don’t hurry the process.
My friends and I were too hasty to keep the show going. The purpose of our trip was to be together on pilgrimage, to experience community and share our stories. We call our group Story Companions. In leaving behind one of us, we would be leaving all of us because our stories are intertwined. By the time our second story companion had to bail, we realized that our journey would be incomplete without all of us together.
Remember the famous line from the Disney movie Lilo and Stitch? It’s the heart of the story. “Ohana means family, and family means no one gets left behind.” We forgot that we are ohana for each other, and ohana doesn’t leave someone behind. Ohana waits until all can be together because that is the purpose of ohana.
Our culture instills in us the value of staying the course, keeping things going, making progress. Those are things I value and practice. But there are also times when it’s good to step back and trust that a pause or time out can lead to something even better. Sometimes, being
resilient means being patient, flexible, and willing to wait for what comes next in the hope and trust that all things work together for good.
