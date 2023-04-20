Recently, some big plans of mine got sidetracked. I was supposed to go on a trip to California with some friends, something we put together months ago as a post-Easter pastor pilgrimage. When one of our group fell and broke her ankle while hiking, we debated about cancelling our trip. We decided that we had put too much into it to turn back now. We would go and try to include our fallen friend as much as possible. Then a second of our number had a family emergency and let us know that she would not be able to join us. Clearly, the universe or the Holy Spirit was trying to tell us something. Don’t go!

We listened, and despite our disappointment at losing this time together, we were able to make new plans for the fall. We will still be able to go on our trip, but we will have to wait awhile longer. If anticipation is half the fun, then we should be doubling our fun because of this delay. On the bright side, we will all, God willing, be able to go, and I won’t have to make gigantic photo heads on a stick of my friends to carry around on our adventures.

