St. Augustine Beach. That was the consensus in the Biddle household to the great, pressing question: Where do we spend our Summer vacation? Much wailing and gnashing of teeth, accompanied by a period of trials and tribulations, was endured. Okay, well, that might be overstating it a bit. And besides, my Aunt Luena would have taking a switch to my britches if she would’ve heard me speak such borderline blasphemy.
I’ll eat that hyperbolic description and just say that no one got their drawers wadded during the healthy discussion.
“How much fresh seafood can one man devour?” I would rhetorically ask myself, much to eye-rolling, head-shaking, and snickering of my people. Being the lone male in our household has its disadvantages, especially when, during certain intervals, the girls think the old man’s cheese has plumb slid off his cracker.
“What about the beach?” the M’s opined while we were packing.
“Verily! Preach it, little ones,” I interjected, and added, “We have to make good time. I have planned our stops along the route.” My cracker, obviously devoid of its Pepper Jack. Que more of the rolling, shaking, snickering, and whatnot.
My Dad was known from Summerville’s Lick Skillet Road to Berryton’s Raccoon Creek as having a penchant for ciphering, especially when it came to long trips. He was a Picasso with a blue Bic pen and a chisel-tipped, yellow highlighter, a McNalley’s map served as his canvass.
“Boy,” he would say, “we ain’t stoppin’ between Macon and Ocala. We gotta make good time. You better carry some empty Gatorade bottles with you.” Sometimes a glass-bottled Coke was all we had between us. The girls and I left Roopville and made it to this side Columbus, with, suffice it to say, no bottles.
Two stops and six hours later, thereabouts, we made it to the white, sun-kissed sands of the A1A Highway and St. Augustine Beach. I was ready to give my eye teeth for some fresh shrimp and oysters.
Here are a few particulars of the overall trip:
The food. You just can’t get it around these parts. From fresh gator tail and calamari to oysters and crab-stuffed shrimp, you’ll be lookin’ for someone’s Mama to slap. Salt Water Cowboys and Seafood Kitchen had the best. Now, I realize, with due respect, that fresh seafood don’t butter everybody’s biscuit, so I’ll just use this space to humbly ask y’all to pray for those folks come Sunday morning meeting time.
The history. Visit the Old City, which was founded in 1565. It was tossed back-and-forth between the Spanish, French, and English over the years. Full of entertainment and eats aplenty: magic shows, ghost tours, souvenir shops for various knickknacks, pubs, and fudge and candy shops. The evenings are the best in order to avoid the stewing in the sun, because it’ll cook you like a can of Dinty Moore’s if you’re not careful. The Castillo de San Marcos fort, historic lighthouse, the Lightner Museum, and the Fountain of Youth are worth the trip. Just so y’all know, after I chugged the sulphuric spring water at the fountain, Myra Beth quipped that she “is expecting to bring Jason Momoa back to Roopville.”
Don’t know what she meant by that.
The beach. Most of our days were spent here. It may not be Grace Lutheran on a Sunday morning, but the sunrise on this beach is one of the closest things here to being serenaded into the pearly gates by an angel band. The sound of rolling waves on the shore is as pleasant as a hug from your Granny. I also made the obligatory beach read social media post, The Girl With the Louding Voice, a heart-wrenching read by Abi Dare`. In between reading and wading into the blue Atlantic, a young couple saddled up next to us, rainbow-colored chairs in hand. I nodded and spoke:
“Fine. Y’all don’t mind our music, do y’all?” They were half our ages, Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit coming through the boom box.
“Not at all,” I replied, wondering if he was being courteous or making light of our age differences. Guess I ain’t 21 anymore. Of course, I just described it as a “boom box,” so there’s that.
Breakfast for the trip back to Roopville and reality. I judge a prospective breakfast one three things: how many times I’m called “sweetie,” or some variation thereof, my first cup of coffee, and what those boys from Ft. Payne have to say about a place, which in this case, was the Anastacia Diner. It’s a proverbial hole-in-the-wall. Seems that Randy, Teddy, and Jeff stopped by at some point in their dark-haired past, and left an autographed portrait complete with a full recommendation. The coffee and two flapjacks, the size of a dinner plate with a generous amount of strawberries and bananas added, hit the spot. And Corrina, our server, who had an anchor tattoo behind her right ear, was mighty gracious.
We stopped by Buc-ee’s (not impressed) and Plains on the way back to Roopville and reality. Plains, home to Mr. Jimmy, and the absolut
