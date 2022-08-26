Ms. Becky Larid Garrett, 60, of Villa Rica passed away Friday, August 25, 2022 at home surrounded by her family following a brief illness.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. at The Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with Rev. Tony Collins officiating.

