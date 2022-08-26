Ms. Becky Larid Garrett, 60, of Villa Rica passed away Friday, August 25, 2022 at home surrounded by her family following a brief illness.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. at The Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with Rev. Tony Collins officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Interment will the follow the service at Glenn Memorial Gardens
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
