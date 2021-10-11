Former Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck is to be sentenced today in Atlanta’s U.S. District Court.
The Carrollton resident was convicted July 22 on 37 counts of fraud, mail fraud, money laundering. Federal prosecutors have recommended that he serve 10 years in prison and pay fines and restitution of more than $5 million.
The Associated Press reported in July that government prosecutors showed jurors evidence that Beck had orchestrated a scheme to embezzle more than $2 million from the Georgia Underwriting Association (GUA). Beck had managed the state-chartered private insurer of last resort for years before he took office.
Beck has been allowed by the court to remain at home in Carrollton pending his sentencing.
He was indicted weeks after taking office by a federal grand jury in 2019 and was suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp, who appointed John King as the state’s acting Insurance Commissioner and Safety Fire Commissioner.
Since Beck’s conviction, King has held the title and is Georgia’s first Hispanic statewide official.
A sentencing memorandum filed by the U.S. Attorney’s office on Oct. 5 and obtained by the Times-Georgian shows that prosecutors have recommended Beck pay $2.5 million in restitution to Cincinnati Insurance Co, the insurer for GUA.
A further $358,000 should be paid to the IRS, the government prosecutors contend.
The Associated Press reported earlier this year that during the trial, prosecutors argued that the evidence showed Beck stole more than $2 million from the state chartered insurer of last resort that he managed, dreaming up a scheme to funnel money to himself through a series of companies, but not actually providing many of the services that he told investigators he performed.
“The evidence makes completely clear that Jim Beck ... is a thief,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Brent Gray had said at trial. “He is an ordinary, plain, fast talking — and rich — fraudster.”
But defense attorney Bill Thomas had repeatedly told jurors that investigators didn’t understand the insurance business and that prosecutors hadn’t provided enough evidence to merit a conviction.
Thomas told jurors “the government just has it wrong in this case” because Beck’s work transformed GUA from a longtime money-loser to a strongly profitable entity.
“A man who takes a company from worst to first — when in 40 years that company didn’t make money — can’t have an intent to harm or deceive the company,” Thomas said.
Testifying in his own defense, Beck told jurors that he was paying cash to a computer programmer named Jerry Jordan, after bumping into him at a restaurant, to extract data from websites belonging to tax assessors and others to help GUA better judge and price its risks.
However, according to the pre-sentence report, Jordan is a person who apparently does not exist.
Prosecutors argue in their memo that during his defense, “Beck did not simply advance a different interpretation of facts. He invented a complicated series of lies in his desperate attempt to escape liability. And, in doing so, he invented Jerry Jordan.”
Beck told jurors he didn’t know where Jordan is today and had no correspondence to prove his relationship.
“When this court considers the totality of Beck’s testimony,” the memo continues, “it is hard to imagine a scenario where a defendant’s testimony could be more stubbornly incredible or transparently false.”
Beck continued to receive his insurance commissioner salary even after he was removed from office, according to Insurance Journal. That prompted Georgia lawmakers to draft a constitutional amendment that would suspend salaries of state officials who are facing criminal charges.
Voters will decide on the amendment next year.
